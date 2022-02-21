Tracking app leads to arrest of teen following armed robberies in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A tracking app led to the arrest of a teen following armed robberies Sunday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Circle K located on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs was robbed at 6:45 a.m.

The clerk told deputies that multiple suspects came in the store and robbed both the store and her of her pocketbook, which contained her mobile phone.

The sheriff’s office said the clerk had a tracking application on her phone; so the deputy called the clerk’s daughter, who was able to track her mother’s phone using the same application.

With that information, the sheriff’s office notified the Greer Police Department when the phone became stationary at the Hot Spot convenience store in Greer.

Greer police officers arrived on scene just as the suspects completed an armed robbery at that store. They attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle on Hwy. 14 but lost sight of the vehicle as it approached I-85 southbound.

Officers told that information to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and troopers spotted the vehicle on I-85 and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle would not stop and continued on I-85 until it crashed and flipped over at the White Horse Road exit.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said troopers took a female suspect into custody. However, the three other occupants were able to run from the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect vehicle was reported stolen to the Mauldin Police Department yesterday morning at 1:40 a.m.

Once the female suspect was treated at the hospital in Greenville then taken back to Spartanburg, where she refused to answer any questions, according to deputies.

Deputies charged Nevaeh Angel Boykin, 17, of Greenville with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a stolen vehicle.

After further investigation, investigators compared the store video of Sunday’s robberies to the video of another armed robbery of a convenience store at the Scotchman, located in Chesnee, that happened at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 27.

The sheriff’s office said Boykin was wearing the clothing as Sunday’s robberies.

Due to this crime, Boykin was also charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Boykin had a bond hearing Monday afternoon where a magistrate deferred the setting of her bond to a circuit court judge.

Anyone with information about the identity of the three co-defendants is asked to contact Investigator Nick Federico at (864) 503-4591 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).