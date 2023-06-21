SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Heavy rains poured over Spartanburg County this week, requiring the help of emergency management crews.

“As you can tell by looking here in the EOC we try to monitor everything from river gages to weather to 911 to DOT cameras and so forth and so on,” said Robbie Swofford, Spartanburg Emergency Management coordinator.

While emergency crews said Spartanburg County has not been hit as hard as other counties in the Upstate, the bulk of the damage is expected to come Thursday.

“Tomorrow some more severe weather threat kicks in, potential for severe storms,” said Swofford. “Today’s mostly rain tomorrow’s severe threat will come in before the system departs.”

Emergency management said it’s the high winds, paired with the rain we’ve already seen, that will create problems for Thursday. They said because the ground is saturated from the heavy rain, it’s likely the high winds could knock down trees.

“With the ground saturated, it takes less wind to knock any kind of tree down, especially trees that are already dead,” said Swofford. “We’ve already seen some evidence of that, the few 911 calls we have had are lines arcing and things of that nature.”

First responders are reminding everyone to be cautious, especially when driving on roads where there’s potential for flooding or fallen trees.