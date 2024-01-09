GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Tuesday’s powerful wind and rain left behind flooding and damage in Greenville County.

“We’ve gotten several reports of flooded roads throughout the county, a lot of them are along rivers or creeks or something of that sort where we are seeing the water levels rise pretty quickly but also some low lying areas where we see water go over the roadway,” said Jessica Stumph, director of Greenville County Emergency Management.

It was a remote school day for kids in the area, with some checking the progress of the flooding on their lunch breaks.

“I have never seen it like this before, we live around here but I have literally never seen it like this before,” said Earl, a Greenville County student. “We’re doing e-learning which is working at home, so we took a little break and were out to lunch and we saw this and we were like OMG.”

Not too far away is the aging Conestee Dam, filled with 700 million gallons of toxic waste from years of mill waste and dumping into the river.

It’s a site that worries both officials and those who live near it on days with severe weather.

“When we have events like this, everybody is worried about the dam…how much can it stand…will it hold this one time,” said Butch Kirven, Greenville County Council. “Its held for 130 years, but you never know… you get nervous every time we have this kind of rain event.”

County council tells us they are moving along with a process to put in a container dam next to the original one, to catch all of that waste and prevent it from flowing into the river.

While Tuesday’s severe weather isn’t expected to stick around, the damage will.

“It’ll take a couple of days for that to recede so expect the levels in the rivers and creeks to remain high here over the next couple of days before starting to drop off,” said Stumph.