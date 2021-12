OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Crews are working to clean up the scene after a tractor trailer carrying chemicals overturned Friday morning in Oconee County.

According to Oconee County Emergency Services, the tractor trailer overturned around 8:00 a.m. on Highway 24 near Coneross Creek Road near Townville.

Officials said the truck was carrying multiple chemicals.

No injuries were reported.

Cleanup is expected to continue into the night.

Highway 24 is closed in both directions at the scene.