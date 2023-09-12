SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The SC Department of Transportation said a tractor-trailer fire has all lanes near exit 63 – SC 290 on Interstate 85 Southbound blocked Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Duncan Fire Department, the fire occurred following a crash at mile marker 62 which resulted in an oil slick.

Multiple crews are at the scene assisting the incident.

Firefighters said morning commuters should find an alternate route while the interstate is shut down at this time.

7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.