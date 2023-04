SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A tractor trailer was struck by a train Monday in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened around noon near the corner of Fairforest Road and North Blackstock Road.

Video published to social media showed the train hitting a flatbed trailer carrying a concrete beam which had stopped on the tracks.

We have a crew at the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.