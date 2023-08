GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A tractor trailer overturned on I-185 northbound Friday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers responded at 7:41 a.m. after the driver lost control, hit a guardrail, overcorrected, and flipped.

There were no injuries, but a detour has been put in place. Drivers should take the White Horse Road exit, then get onto Grove Road, then Farris Road.

Troopers said they expect it will take two hours to clear the accident and reopen the lanes.