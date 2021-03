GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Traffic along Interstate 85 is backed up for around ten miles after a crash closed two southbound lanes near Pelham Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after noon near Exit 54.

There’s no word yet on any injuries in the crash which involved a tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle which was overturned off of the road.

A trailer also went down an embankment and overturned at the crash scene.