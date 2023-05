SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- There is a crash that happened along I-85 South near Spartanburg and Wellford.

The crash took place one mile south of Exit 66-US 29-Spartanburg Highway-Wellford. This location is between Exit 69-Interstate 85 Business Route and Exit 66 US 29-Spartanburg Highway-Wellford. The right lane is currently closed.

The average speed is eighteen miles per hour with a backup length of about four miles.