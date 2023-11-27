SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A vehicle fire slowed down traffic on Interstate 85 southbound Monday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, smoke could be seen around 7:30 a.m. from the interstate at mile marker 72 near Highway 176.

The North Spartanburg Fire Department said a driver was experiencing mechanical issues when they saw smoke coming from the hood and a fire started.

A Spartanburg County deputy stopped by and helped the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver was not injured.

Firefighters said the vehicle was too burnt to know what started the fire.

All lanes have reopened on the interstate.