TRAFFIC: Nightly I-85 lane closure schedule for Spartanburg Co. & Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – As part of Interstate 85 widening in Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties, crews will be closing lanes periodically each night this week.

The nightly lane closures will take place between mile marker 77 and mile marker 98.

Monday night (Oct. 28) Northbound mile marker 77.5 – 79: Right lane closed Southbound mile marker 86 – 85: Left lane closed Northbound mile marker 86 – 88: Right lane closed

Tuesday night (Oct. 29) Northbound mile marker 77.5 – 79: Right lane closed Southbound mile marker 86 – 85: Left closed

Wednesday night (Oct. 30) Southbound mile marker 78.5 – 77.5: Right lane closed Northbound mile marker 85 – 87: Alternating lanes closed Southbound mile marker 87-85: Alternating lanes closed

Thursday night (Oct. 31) Southbound mile marker 78.5 – 77.5: Right lane closed Southbound mile marker 88 – 86: Right lane closed

Friday night (Nov. 1) Southbound mile marker 78.5 – 77.5: Right lane closed Southbound mile marker 88-86: Right lane closed



For more information on the I-85 Widening project, click here.