GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The traffic pattern for southbound lanes of Interstate 85 is scheduled to change Friday.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the shift will occur with the opening of the new Rocky Creek Bridge in Greenville County, which runs parallel to the current roadway on the right hand side, between the Pelham Road interchange and Muddy Ford Road.

“It’s going to have long-term effects,” SCDOT spokesperson Pete Poore said. “It will be an improvement that should last up to 50 years, or longer, that will not only improve safety but also improve congestion.”

Poore said the new bridge will decrease flooding risk on the interstate.

The traffic pattern will shift from current lanes to the new lanes, shutting down the older lanes so crews can begin working on northbound lanes.

According to SCDOT, the shift will be in place for at least a year.