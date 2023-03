SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department will be conducting a series of traffic safety checkpoints during the week of St. Patrick’s Day.

According to the police department, the goal of the checkpoints is to reduce the number of crashes and aggressive driving incidents.

Drivers will be asked to provide their driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance.

The police department encourages drivers to be more attentive when driving.