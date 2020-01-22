Traffic shifts expected as GSP Airport begins construction on new parking

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Travelers headed to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport will begin seeing road construction Monday as the airport begins work on a major parking expansion.

As part of the construction, Aviation Parkway will be reduced to one lane traffic in each direction beginning January 27.

In the first phase of construction, GSP will build a new economy parking lot off of Aviation Parkway. A new roundabout will connect the lot to the existing road.

The new “Economy Lot C” will add 1,500 parking spaces to the airport and is expected to open in the Fall of 2020.

Once that is complete, the airport will begin construction on a new parking garage and consolidated rental car facility.

The $75 million garage will add 750 public parking spaces and 750 rental car spaces. The garage will be built next to Parking Garage B and will open in the fall of 2022.

