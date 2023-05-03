OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested in the Utica Mill Hill area after hearing gunshots on Tuesday morning.

According to deputies, they heard gunshots while on patrol in the area of Ames Street and Hope Avenue near Seneca. Deputies began an investigation after hearing the shots.

Deputies said that they saw a 2014 silver Nissan Sentra driving fast from Hoyt Street onto Hope Avenue and then onto Padgett Street.

Deputies found the vehicle at an address on Padgett Street and made contact with the driver. Deputies also saw a liquor bottle and a shell casing inside the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found a quantity of methamphetamine along with a 9mm handgun that was spray painted with a scratched-off serial number with a round in the chamber. Ammunition was also recovered from the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Anton Joseph Bertich,18.

According to deputies, Bertich was placed under arrest and placed into the backseat of a deputy’s vehicle. Deputies said Bertich began yelling and hitting his head on the cage in the back of the vehicle.

After Bertich was removed from the vehicle, Bertich kicked a deputy in the head while struggling with other deputies and yelling profanities.

Deputies were able to get Bertich back into the cruiser and transported him to the Oconee County Detention Center. A female passenger in the vehicle was released from the scene.

According to arrest warrants, Bertich fired a weapon multiple times from the vehicle on Utica Mill Hill.

Bertich was charged with the following:

breach of the peace – aggravated in nature

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

unlawful carrying of a pistol

possession of a pistol with the serial number removed or obliterated

assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest

resisting arrest

Bertich did receive a $101,087.50 bond. Bertich was released on Wednesday morning after posting bond.