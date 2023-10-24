GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A traffic stop led to a drug arrest in Greenwood County on October 16.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling on Highway 72/221 displaying an expired tag.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop. Once contact was made with the driver, the deputy discovered the driver’s license was suspended.

Upon investigation, items on the driver’s person and in the vehicle were considered illicit drugs.

The driver was charged with: