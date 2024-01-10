MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in McDowell County in late December.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling the area of NC 226 South on December 30.

Deputies then initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle, driven by 47-year-old Isabella Shifflett, for traffic violations.

A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine, marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia.

Shifflett was charged with:

felonious possession of methamphetamine

felonious possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule II controlled substance

felonious maintaining a dwelling for a CS

possession of up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana

simple possession of a scheduled II CS

possession of drug paraphernalia

She received a $25,000 bond.