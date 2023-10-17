PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Pickens County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Earle Road in Central on October 3.

K-9 Unit Shadow responded to the scene and provided a positive alert on the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, deputies found a trafficking weight of methamphetamine.

The vehicle’s driver was identified as Carl Buchanan Andrews, accompanied by David Houston Barton.

Andrews was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Barton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.