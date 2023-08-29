MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mauldin Police Department said that one person was arrested and charged after a traffic stop led to a drug bust on Tuesday.

Officers said that while patrolling the area of 276 and North Main Street, they conducted a traffic stop on a 1998 Honda Accord for expired registration and defective equipment.

According to officers, they searched the vehicle due to the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During the investigation, two bags were found inside the car, that contained multiple plastic-wrapped bags with a large quantity of green leafy substance consistent with marijuana.

During the investigation, the marijuana came out to a total weight of 2,650 grams or about 5.84 pounds.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.