MARIETTA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver who shot at deputies as they attempted to conduct a traffic stop Saturday night.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a possible DUI driver around 10 p.m. at Dacusville Road and Ables Circle.

Deputies said the driver refused to stop and began firing rounds at deputies and striking a patrol vehicle once while leaving the scene.

Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle until the chase was called off at Highway 11 and Good Road.

The vehicle is described as a tan Ford pick-up truck with SC tag 91902FM.

The description of the driver is unknown at this time.

This investigation is still preliminary and is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

