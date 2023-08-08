RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that two people were arrested after what was found during a traffic stop on Monday.
Deputies said that they stopped a car on College Avenue in Spindale for an equipment violation. According to deputies, someone in the car admitted to having drugs.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Deputies said that the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had an outstanding order for arrest.
As a result, the driver, Todd Lawrence Marlowe, 51, of Pennsylvania, and Samantha Nicole Dixon, 29, of Forest City, North Carolina were arrested and charged with the following:
Todd Marlowe:
- trafficking in methamphetamine
- maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- driving while license revoked
- window tint violation
Marlowe was issued a $100,000 secured bond.
Samantha Dixon was charged with simple possession of a schedule vi controlled substance. Dixon was issued a $2,000 secured bond.