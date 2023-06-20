RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that two people were arrested following a traffic stop that happened on Wednesday, June 14th.

Deputies said that they were patrolling the area of Lancaster Road in the Alexander Mills Community when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation.

Deputies said that while conducting the traffic stop, K9 Kilo performed an air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics. During the search, the driver Trevon Micah Carson, 26, of Forest City, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Alexia Marie Owens, 19, of Forest City, was found to be in possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Carson and Owens were arrested and transported to the Rutherford County Jail.

According to deputies, once inside the jail, Owens was found to be in possession of a baggie of methamphetamine. Deputies said as Carson was being scanned by the body scanner, he was concealing multiple baggies of fentanyl.

Trevon Micah Carson was charged with the following:

trafficking, opium, or heroin

maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

possession of a controlled substance inside of a jail

possession of drug paraphernalia

Clark was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Alexia Marie Owens was charged with the following:

possession of a controlled substance inside of a jail

possession of drug paraphernalia

possession of methamphetamine

trafficking, opium, or heroin

Owens was given a $10,000 secured bond.