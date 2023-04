DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Duncan Police Department said that a traffic stop lead them to find a large amount of cash in a hidden compartment.

Officers said that they pulled a vehicle over for excessive speed and for failing to maintain its lane of travel.

After the officers suspected criminal activity, a K-9 was deployed, that’s when the officers found a large amount of cash. According to officers, the cash is responsible for drugs and other criminal activity in the area.