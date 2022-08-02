HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Multiple traffic stops led to the seizure of more than six pounds of methamphetamine along with other drugs in Haywood County.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made three separate traffic stops resulting in the seizure of 6.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 33.6 grams of fentanyl, and 7.2 grams of heroin.

Four people were arrested as a result of the stops.

Allen White, Christina Hutslar, Brenton Plott, and Ryan Penland all faced numerous drug charges in the case.

White and Penland were each booked into the Haywood County Detention Center on $1 million bond. Hutslar was held on $500,000 bond while Plott was held on $150,000 bond.

“Deputies with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively pursue those trafficking illegal drugs in our county as reflected in these most recent arrests,” said Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes in a statement. “Our efforts will continue as we move toward making our community safe and secure from those wishing otherwise.”