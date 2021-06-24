Traffic stops lead to large drug bust in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested after Haywood County deputies said after two traffic stops on Monday and a home search on Tuesday turned up a large amount of drugs and numerous guns.

Tryquissa Liverman (Source: Haywood County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies stopped two vehicles on I-40 Monday afternoon.

At the end of the two stops, deputies arrested Tryquissa Maria Liverman and Jason Dean Keever.

Liverman was charged with conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine and maintaining a place with a controlled substance.

Jason Keever (Source: Haywood County Sheriff’s Office)

Keever was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiring to traffic schedule II greater than 400 grams.

In response to the traffic stops, the sheriff’s office launched an operation targeting the home of Joel Wesley Creech on Tuesday.

Joel Creech (Source: Haywood County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they found a large amount of cash, 1.1 grams of heroin, 8.29 pounds of methamphetamine and numerous guns.

Creech was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic schedule ii greater than 400 grams, maintaining a vehicle with a controlled substance and possession of heroin

Liverman, Keever and Creech were placed in the Haywood County Detention Center on bond.