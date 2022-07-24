MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina fire department is mourning the sudden passing of one of their own on Saturday.

According to Clarks Chapel Fire-Rescue, Firefighter Joseph Orr died in a “tragic accident while enjoying the great outdoors.”

According to a Facebook post, Orr was new to the department, but “the dedication and passion he showed to community service far surpassed his time in the service.”

Clarks Chapel Fire-Rescue released the following statement after their loss:

“It is with great sadness that we report the passing of one of our members. Firefighter Joseph Orr lost his life in a tragic accident yesterday while enjoying the great outdoors that he loved. Joseph was relatively new to the fire service but the dedication and passion he showed to community service far surpassed his time in the service. Joseph was eager to learn, and always there to help with any and all challenges. Joseph was a good friend and brother to all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We ask that you keep Joseph’s family in your prayers through this difficult time. We will post updates as they become available.”

Orr’s official cause of death is unclear at this time.