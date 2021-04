GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a trailer which was stolen from a home Sunday in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the white trailer was taken from a home on Bridgewater Drive on April 11.

Investigators said the trailer contained a “Booze Buggy” vehicle.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Investigator Morgan at 864-467-8299 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.