Trailers stolen from Simpsonville fire stations recovered, 2 arrested

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested after three trailers were stolen from two fire stations in Simpsonville.

According to the city of Simpsonville, two of the trailers were taken from the front of Simpsonville Fire Department Station 3 on Highway 14 and Station 4 on Neely Ferry Road around 9:00pm Saturday.

A third trailer was taken from Station 4 on January 8.

The trailers served as collection points for aluminum cans which are sold in order to donate funds to the Medical University of South Carolina Burned Children’s Fund.

All three trailers have been recovered, the city said.

The suspects in the thefts have not yet been identified.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.