Trailers used to raise money for child burn victims stolen in Simpsonville

by: WSPA Staff

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Three trailers used to collect cans to raise money for burned children have been stolen from outside two Simpsonville fire stations.

According to the Simpsonville fire chief, trailers were taken from the front of Simpsonville Fire Department Station 3 on Highway 14 and Station 4 on Neely Ferry Road around 9:00pm Saturday.

A third trailer was taken from Station 4 on January 8.

The trailers served as collection points for aluminum cans which are sold in order to donate funds to the Medical University of South Carolina Burned Children’s Fund.

The money is used to host Camp Can Do for children who have suffered burns across the state.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

