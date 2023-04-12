GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a train crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to troopers, the crash happened at White Horse Road and Grove Road around 1:15 p.m.

A Nissan sedan and a flatbed tractor-trailer were waiting at the red light when the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed a train approaching.

The driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to push the Nissan out of the way.

The train hit the trailer of the truck causing it to swing around and hit a utility pole.

The impact of the crash caused the lines from the pole to fall and hit another vehicle behind the train tracks.

Troopers said one person was hospitalized.

The roadway will be closed for a couple of hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.