GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A train derailed Thursday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Parker District Fire Department, the train derailed at Old Buncombe Road at Buncombe Road in the Poe Mill Community.

Firefighters said there seem to be no hazards to the community but crews are investigating the situation.

They are also asking the public to avoid the area as roads are closed at Buncombe and Shaw Street and Old Buncombe at Buncombe Rd.

