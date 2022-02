RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has struck down proposed legislative and congressional maps drawn by Republicans "as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander," according to NC State Attorney General Josh Stein.

The Supreme Court, which is majority Democratic, heard the case Wednesday that various groups brought against Republicans in the General Assembly, accusing them of “extreme partisan gerrymandering” in the way they created the new districts for Congress and the General Assembly.