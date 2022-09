SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A train hit a truck on the tracks in Spartanburg County Tuesday afternoon, Spartanburg County Emergency Management said.

SCEM said the collision happened on Nazareth Church Road and no one was injured in the incident.

Some fluids, such as hydraulic fluid, were spilled.

CSX, a railroad transportation holding company, and the trucking company are handling the cleanup and removal.

Nazareth Church Road will be closed as a result until the area is cleared.