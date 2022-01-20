Training course at Tri-County Tech hoping to meet needs in community

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)-Right now, there is a desperate need for linemen in South Carolina.

Tri-County Technical College says the main reason is because current linemen are approaching the retirement age, leaving gaps to be filled.

However, those needs are closer to being met.

The school has dedicated an entire twelve-week course to train and equip the next generation of linemen.

Toby Lesley is one of the students.

​”I learned a lot and now I’ve got something I can take into the future with me,” Lesley said.

On Thursday, Lesley and his seven other classmates officially completed the course and were able to show off their skills like pole climbing, demo digging, and pole top rescue.

“It’s a good career, not a lot of people can do it, it’s a need,” Lesley said.

Course instructor James Guthrie said, “It makes me feel good to see them leave here, and especially when they get done with the CDL’s and get employed, that’s when my job is done, and it really makes me feel good about that.”

The pressure was on, as potential employers like Duke Energy, Blue Ridge Electric, and Easley Utilities were watching.

Tri-County Tech says they’re always taking new applicants. The next class will begin in March.

If you can’t afford the training, the state of South Carolina provides funding for students to take this course through the workforce scholarship.