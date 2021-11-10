Transylvania Co. man wins $150,000 from holiday scratch-off ticket

TRANSYLVANIA CO., NC (WSPA) – A Transylvania County man is having a good holiday season after winning $150,000 from a scratch-off ticket.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said James Spray, Jr. of Brevard won the first prize from a “Holiday Cheer” ticket.

Spray bought the $5 ticket from the One Stop on Old Hendersonville Highway in Brevard.

After taxes, Spray took home $106,126.

“It was a very, very blessed day,” Spray told lottery officials when he claimed his prize.

The other three $150,000 top prizes for the “Holiday Cheer” game are still up for grabs.