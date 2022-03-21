ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County leaders said there are several trouble spots where trash is dumped along roads.

“Started at one end and picked up 25 bags of trash,” Senior Equipment Operator for Anderson County, Aaron Reece said. “It’s very disheartening. I hate to see Anderson County look as bad as it’s getting. More and more people just don’t care what they throw out.”

County leaders said not only is it bad for the environment, it can also turn away tourists.

“We got Lake Hartwell, we’ve got all kind of businesses, we’re got a lot of growth going on. But to show that to people who haven’t been here before, people don’t want to see that kind of stuff,” Solid Waster Director Greg Smith said.

That’s why this week, Anderson County staff and volunteers are cleaning up the garbage, making Anderson a better place to live.

“It’s something that’s needed. It’s not just our county, it’s a lot of counties in South Carolina. It’s tragic to see what we see on the side of the roads because people are just lazy about getting rid of their trash the proper way,” Smith said.

The clean up effort is going on until Friday, and they said its a great way to show pride.

If you want to volunteer this week to help clean up call the Anderson County, call the county office at (864) 260 4000.