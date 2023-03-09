GREER, SC (WSPA) – Both AAA and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport predict a busy year for spring break travel.

GSP Airport officials said Thursday that the airport will become roughly 20 percent busier in March compared with months prior.

Spokesperson Tiffany Cherry said the addition of new flights, the expansion of other flights and spring break travel are just a few of the contributing factors.

“We’re seeing traffic pick up with the number of different passengers,” Cherry said. “With that, you’re going to see maybe a little bit longer lines than you’re used to at your airline ticket check-in counters and at the TSA checkpoints.”

The airport suggested travelers arrive two hours prior to their flights to leave plenty of room for delays.

According to AAA, the majority of families traveling for spring break will drive.

“Expect this spring break travel season to be really big, probably the biggest that we’ve seen in recent years,” said AAA Carolinas spokesperson Tiffany Wright. “Folks aren’t worried about the pandemic. There’s consumer confidence out there. And because of that, demand is really, really high.”

Wright said to expect cheaper gas prices this year: Prices at the pump are anticipated to be between 85 cents and one dollar cheaper per gallon of gasoline when compared to 2022.