TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – We are officially in the fall season, and some of us are sipping pumpkin flavored drinks and putting up fall decor. But we are not the only ones in the fall mood.

One Upstate city celebrates the change in season with scarecrows.

The leaves are changing color, the breeze is getting crisp and it has residents in Travelers Rest, “In the mood for fall and I’m in the mood for Halloween,” Scott Koegler said.

Along with the change in season, Travelers Rest has a special competition that stands out on Main Street.

“What we do is we invite the community members to come and create their scarecrows and put them up in town,” Beth Sicignano, Marketing, Communications and Event Director for the city said. “The theme this year is Wizard of Oz, lots of these scarecrows you will see, the Tin Man you’ll see the Cowardly Lion, and you’ll even see the Wizard.”

While some of these scarecrows don’t have a heart, it took a lot of it to make them.

“A lot of effort goes into making these some of these are so creative,” Sicignano said. “Lots of group efforts, lots of families get together to make their scarecrows and enjoy their time doing that.”

Passersby get to vote on their favorites.

“I walk the trail almost every day and so it’s nice to see something different come up,” Koegler said. “Right up the street here, there is one on each side and they are like metal scarecrows or robots.”

Scarecrows of all different shapes and sizes make this tradition something to look forward to every fall.

“I think it’s interesting every year’s different the scare crows are different each year think by different companies or individuals I think this year they expanded it beyond this area right here and it goes all up and down the street so their interesting you know it’s fun.”

There will be three winners from each category; fan picks, where you cast your vote in ballet boxes at local Travelers Rest shops, Facebook favorites, where you vote by liking your favorite online, and lastly, a panel of judges will pick the best in theme.

Voting is now open until the end of the month and winners will be notified on Friday, November 3.

Click here to cast your vote for your favorite on Facebook.