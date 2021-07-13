Travelers Rest YMCA pauses summer day camp due to COVID cases

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – The YMCA in Travelers Rest has paused a summer day camp due to confirmed cases of COVID-19.
According to the YMCA of Greenville, the summer day camp was offsite so the George I. Theisen Family YMCA in Travelers Rest will remain open to all members and operate as normal.
In a statement, the YMCA of Greenville said that they are working to resume the summer day camp as soon as it is safe.
Scot Baddley, president and CEO, YMCA of Greenville