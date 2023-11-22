FAIR PLAY, S.C. (WSPA) — According to state troopers, Thanksgiving is the busiest time of year to travel, which is why it’s important to be extra careful behind the wheel.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said during this holiday period last year, there were more than 1,000 motor vehicle crashes. Eleven of those were fatal.

“Driving a motor vehicle is necessary because it gets us to our destination so we can spend that time with our family and friends. I mean, that’s what I plan to do. We’re having Thanksgiving dinner at my house. We’re gonna have our family over and that’s the time we cherish and look forward to, but we have to get there first, right?” said Ridgeway.

Ridgeway said this is why he and other trooper across the state visit welcome centers every year the day before Thanksgiving.

“We’re just reminding folks to drive safe. You know, wear their seat belts, limit the distractions, get off their cell phones, watch their speed, be courteous on the roadways,” said Ridgeway.

Travelers that were visiting the South Carolina Welcome Center explained their take on how to be safe on the roads.

“There’s a lot more traffic than normal. We learned a long time ago that there’s no point in racing to the finish line. You’ll get there the same anyway so just take it easy. It can be hard to do but safety is first,” said Darlene and Joe Walraven.

Ridgeway said drivers also need to make sure they’re sober before they get behind the wheel and wear seatbelts.

“It’s the day before Thanksgiving. Once everybody makes it to their destination safely, maybe they might celebrate with an alcoholic beverage and that’s fine if you’re gonna do that, but you have to do it responsibly. Arrange a designated driver. If you need to go somewhere, call a ride or use a ride share service and just do everything responsibly. Have a plan. Not only that but, about half the people that are killed in motor vehicles did not have their seatbelt on. So having a seat belt on can absolutely save your life,” said Ridgeway.

State troopers said starting today through Sunday is the holiday enforcement period and there will be checkpoints along the roadway especially at night.