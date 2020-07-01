Traveling on Independence Day weekend? Here’s how you can stay safe on the road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Just last weekend the state of South Carolina saw nine highway deaths.

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, Trooper Joe Hovis has concerns going into the next several days.

“Somebody asked me what’s your biggest fear this coming weekend,” Hovis said. “My biggest fear is receiving a call about someone that has lost their life, and making that visit and telling someone that their loved one isn’t coming home.”

Greenville resident, Josue Rodriguez has concerns as well.

He won’t be traveling this holiday, but after losing friends to drunk driving accidents, he has a message for people who will be on the roads.

“We feel invincible right? And I think we think, oh, it’s only a mile away, maybe two. And we just risk it, but it’s not worth it, the consequences aren’t,” Rodriguez said.

Trooper Hovis says traffic is expected to get heavier on Thursday and with the volume of cars increasing, he says there are four important safety measures to keep in mind while driving.

“Obey the speed laws, those big white signs with the black letters are there for a reason. Obey the speed laws. Don’t be distracted while you’re driving. If you’ve got a text make sure you’re pulled over to a safe area where you can do the text and enter back onto the highway safely. Always always always wear your seatbelt. If you have your seatbelt on you have an 88% chance of surviving any type of crash no matter how violent it is. And last but certainly not least, never get into a car while you’re impaired.”

For the Fourth of July weekend, Trooper Hovis wanted to remind people to use their resources like the Uber and Lyft app to ensure people get home safely.

It’s also important to know what the cost of taking a risk is.

Fines for speeding can range from $76-440.

A driving under the influence charge can reach up to over $2,200.