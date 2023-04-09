GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) -The Greenwood Fire Department had to remove two people out of a car after a tree fell on top of their vehicle on Friday.

According to the department, they were dispatched to a tree that had fallen on a car at 446 Ninety-Six Highway with two people trapped at 2:41 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials did confirm there were two people trapped by a very large tree. Greenwood Fire Department units started extricating the two people inside. Medical officials also provided medical care.

Firefighters said that due to the position of the tree and the people in the car, a wrecker was requested to respond to lift the tree off of the car.

The tree was then lifted off of the car and the car was pulled back with a winch. Fire Department personnel also used hydraulic extrication tools to gain access to the people in the car. Both were removed and transported to a hospital.

Greenwood City Fire, Greenwood County EMS, Greenwood City Police, Greenwood County Sheriff, Greenwood County Emergency Services, and Price’s Wrecker Service of Ninety-Six all responded to the incident.