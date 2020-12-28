Tree farmers urging folks to recycle Christmas trees

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The 2020 Christmas season has come to an end, but that doesn’t mean the life of your Christmas tree has to. Tree farmers are asking people to recycle their tree.

Lights, decorations and Christmas trees, all things that are staples to the holiday season.

However, once the calendar hits December 26th, what are you doing with your Christmas tree?

Employee at Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm, Darren Nicholson says getting rid of your tree doesn’t have to mean sending it to a landfill.

“By Christmas time they’re dry, they’re ready to go outside,” Nicholson said. “People are getting creative. There’s a lot of things you can do with a live Christmas tree.”

He says it can actually be environmentally friendly.

“Turn it into mulch, and reuse it, use it in your gardens, use it in your bed,” Nicholson said. “Make compost out of it, you know. It’ll go back to the earth. You can trim all the branches off of it and use it as a stake for your garden.”

You can even use it to grow one for next year.

Nicholson said, “If the tree has a root ball, you can replant the tree. You know that’s what a lot of people do they’ll get a live root ball then they go replant it.”

Partial owner of Mystic Farm, Christine Plumier says for folks in Greenville, the county has made it easy to make sure you’re not wasting your tree.

“Greenville county really helps with that,” Plumier said. “In the past years they’ve had a program called grinding of the greens and that is where you can drop off your tree at a recycling center. You just have to make sure you take off all the paper and tinsel and decorations.”

She says after the trees are taken to a recycling center, the county turns them into mulch, which is free for the public.