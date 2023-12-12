GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol hosted the 22nd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Tuesday.

The ceremony paid tribute to people killed in traffic crashes and as a result of homicides.

Victims’ family members were invited to place an ornament on the Christmas tree in honor of their loved one.

“It always touches your heart to see so many family members,” Sheriff Hobart Lewis said. “Now, we see kids of victims. Now, we see grandkids of victims.”

Janette Bui placed an ornament on the tree in honor of her late brother, Anthony.

“We lost my brother in a motorcycle accident,” Bui said. “He has small children, so it was meaningful for us to put an angel on the tree.”

Christina Stuber paid tribute to her husband, who died in a motorcycle accident in April.

“It made us feel like he was important because he was really important to all of us,” Stuber said.

After placing the ornaments on the tree, each family was given an angel ornament to place on their own trees at home.

“There’s a lot of history here and a lot of people seeking answers and comfort,” Lewis said. “We hope we can provide at least a little piece of that at such a special time of year right here at Christmas.”