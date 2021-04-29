Trees for Tots will plant 250 trees to celebrate 2021 Arbor Day Friday

HENDERSON, N.C. (WSPA) – Western Carolina Community Action’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs will celebrate Arbor Day by planting over 250 White Pine Seedlings Friday.

The Trees for Tots project is part of an ongoing lesson plan to help young children learn about taking care of the planet, planting and nurturing trees, measuring and counting, along with other fun science concepts, according to the press release.

Western Carolina Community Action teachers Kelly Thorsen and Betti Berkley said, “We’re so thrilled to share our love of nature with these children! When young children develop a respect for nature, they will be able to access creativity and healthy lifestyles for the rest of their lives.”

Tree of Tots is made possible with the help of Henderson County Ranger, Kristen Kelley and North Carolina Forest Service staff.

For more information, email or call Terri Bowman at (828) 231-9549.