TreesUpstate needs community donations to continue caring for trees

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate environmental conservation group has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in a big way.

TreesUpstate in Greenville has been working to plant and conserve trees in the Upstate.

TreesUpstate Executive Director Joelle Teachey said in order to keep planting, educating about and protecting trees in Upstate S.C., the organization will need the community’s help to raise money.

The group’s spring and fall fundraisers have been canceled for 2020. Because of this, about 65 percent of the income they were expecting isn’t there.

TreesUpstate has applied for funding with the paycheck protection program, but they can’t get enough money to continue operations as they have been.

The group is now asking for the community’s help so they can maintain staff and care for the trees they have planted.

Teachey said they need to raise $40,000 in 30 days.

Click here to donate. Donations can also be mailed to PO Box 9232 Greenville, SC 29604.