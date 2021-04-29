TreesUpstate, City of Greenville to give away 200 trees on Arbor Day

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Pixabay)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – TreesUpstate and the City of Greenville will be teaming up to give away 200 trees for Arbor Day.

While supplies last, residents are invited to pick up a free tree from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Conestee Park, located at 840 Mauldin Road.

The following species will be available: red maple​, ​black tupelo​, ​pignut hickory​, ​swamp white oak​, ​overcup oak​, ​nuttall oak​, ​white oak​, ​shumard oak​ and ​baldcypress, according to the press release.

Residents who receive a tree are encouraged to post a photo on social media, along with the hashtag #PlantGVL.

To learn more about the City of Greenville’s Rooted in Greenville tree campaign, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store