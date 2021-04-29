TreesUpstate, City of Greenville to give away 200 trees on Arbor Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – TreesUpstate and the City of Greenville will be teaming up to give away 200 trees for Arbor Day.

While supplies last, residents are invited to pick up a free tree from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Conestee Park, located at 840 Mauldin Road.

The following species will be available: red maple​, ​black tupelo​, ​pignut hickory​, ​swamp white oak​, ​overcup oak​, ​nuttall oak​, ​white oak​, ​shumard oak​ and ​baldcypress, according to the press release.

Residents who receive a tree are encouraged to post a photo on social media, along with the hashtag #PlantGVL.

To learn more about the City of Greenville’s Rooted in Greenville tree campaign, click here.