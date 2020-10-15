TreesUpstate encourages signups for virtual Turkey Day 5k

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The third largest run in South Carolina is going virtual.

Upstate residents can run, trot or walk this Thanksgiving to help TreesUpstate to plant more trees in the community. All proceeds from the Turkey Day 5k will go directly to TreesUpstate’s tree planting programs.

The virtual race will give participants more time to do their part. Participants can get their steps in from Thanksgiving day through Sunday, Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m.

Executive Director Joelle Teachy said you can run the 5k this year and track your progress on the Race Joy app.

It is $25 to sign up. Participants will get a race shirt, local coupons and be entered in giveaways. Participants must finish the race to be entered in the giveaway drawings.

Prizes include a Dagger kayak, three pairs of Brooks running shoes from Fleet Feet Greenville and 75 pairs of Goodr Sunglasses.

The coupons can be used at Fleet Feet Sports Greenville, Sidewall Pizza, 13 Stripes and Bridge City Coffee.

There will be a costume contest! To enter, participants can post a picture of their outfits on Thanksgiving day.

For more information and to sign up, click here.