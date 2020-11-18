Trey Edwards wins runoff for Abbeville mayor

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic voting booth generic election_1541636069001.jpg.jpg

ABBEVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Trey Edwards has won a runoff election for mayor of Abbeville.

Edwards, an Abbeville City Council member, defeated incumbent mayor Santana Delano Freeman in Tuesday night’s runoff election.

Edwards received 55 percent of the vote in the runoff.

Freeman and Edwards were the top two vote-getters among four candidates during the November 3 election. Freeman received 28.4% of the vote while Edwards received 27.8% of the vote in that race.

Edwards has been a member of city council since 2018, representing district three.

Freeman has been mayor of Abbeville since 2016 when he was the first African American elected to the office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories