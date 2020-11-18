Trey Edwards wins runoff for Abbeville mayor

ABBEVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Trey Edwards has won a runoff election for mayor of Abbeville.

Edwards, an Abbeville City Council member, defeated incumbent mayor Santana Delano Freeman in Tuesday night’s runoff election.

Edwards received 55 percent of the vote in the runoff.

Freeman and Edwards were the top two vote-getters among four candidates during the November 3 election. Freeman received 28.4% of the vote while Edwards received 27.8% of the vote in that race.

Edwards has been a member of city council since 2018, representing district three.

Freeman has been mayor of Abbeville since 2016 when he was the first African American elected to the office.