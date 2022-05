ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Tri-County Technical College is closing all campuses Friday due to what they called a potential threat.

The college posted a message online stating that no students or employees should report to any Tri-County Technical College Campus on Friday, May 27.

Tri-County Technical College operates campuses in Pendleton, Anderson, Easley, and Westminster.

The school gave no other details regarding the threat but said an update would be provided Friday.